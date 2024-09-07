Performed Urban Space

Abstract

Discussing Anri Sala’s and Šejla Kamerić’s 1395 Days without Red (2011) I explore the urban space as an open-ended musical score, combining poetry, music, film and architecture to pave the way for a new kind of analysing urban space. Removed from centralised and object-defined urbanism, the action and context-related city is experienced differently, namely as a space of possibility, as if it were itself a creative process amounting to a performance. That viewpoint corresponds to a shift from the ontological “what” to the performance of “how”, and demands acknowledgement of the city’s state of constant change, shaped by its users’ agency.