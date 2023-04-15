The Rise of Civilization and the Beginning of History in Europe – Deconstructing Outmoded Concepts of ‘Prehistory’
Abstract
Traditional scholarship on how civilization emerged in Europe is outmoded and new insights call for revision. Ancient Greek civilization was not the earliest advanced culture in southeastern Europe, nor was it the Minoan civilization of ancient Crete. Following the cliché of ex oriente lux (“light from the East”) all major achievements of humankind spread from Mesopotamia in the Middle East. Modern archaeology, cultural science and historical linguistics indicate that civilizations did not originate from a single prototype. Several models produced divergent patterns of advanced culture. It may come as a surprise to many readers that the earliest model of an advanced culture in fact emerged in southeastern Europe, in the course of the sixth millennium BCE. This civilization is known by the name Old Europe, or Danube civilization, respectively. The major achievements of this early civilization will be highlighted in this contribution.
Downloads
Veröffentlicht
Zitationsvorschlag
Ausgabe
Rubrik
Lizenz
Mit Einreichung zur Veröffentlichung wird das Copyright für den jeweiligen Beitrag an den Harrassowitz Verlag / Zeitschrift für Balkanologie übertragen. Nach dem Erscheinen des Beitrags in der Zeitschrift für Balkanologie ist in Rücksprache mit der Redaktion und mit Hinweisen auf den Ort der Erstveröffentlichung eine Veröffentlichung an anderer Stelle möglich.
Es sollte sich bei eingereichten Beiträgen um Originalbeiträge handeln, die an keiner anderen Stelle in weitgehend gleicher Form oder mit weitgehend gleichen Inhalten veröffentlicht bzw. zur Veröffentlichung eingereicht wurden. Autor/innen müssen Sorge dafür tragen, dass sie das Copyright bzw. eine Nutzungslizenz für jegliches in einem Beitrag verwandte Material (z.B. Fotos) haben.