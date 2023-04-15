The Modal Aorist in the Balkan Linguistic League
Abstract
In this article, we shall examine Balkan modal aorists comparatively to determine the extent to which areality interacts with typology in creating convergent or parallel expressions. We shall conclude that while the modal aorist is not necessarily a Balkanism in the classic sense, it nonetheless merits attention in a Balkan linguistic context, and the division between West and East in both Balkan Slavic and Balkan Romance in this respect may have a Balkan areal component. We begin with Albanian, Romani, and Greek and then examine Balkan Slavic and Bakan Romance. We conclude that the modal aorist is a West Balkanism, consistent with the West/East split identified by Gołąb 1976.
