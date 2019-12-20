Medieval Bulgarian Toponyms of Romanic (Non-Protoromanian) Origin

The present article is focused on the medieval toponymy of Romanic (but non-Protoromanian) origin preserved in the territory of modern Bulgaria and some neighboring regions where (during the Middle Ages) Old Slavonic and Middle Bulgarian interacted with Romance vernaculars and probably with some Paleobalkan languages. The aim is to shed light on the phonology of these vernaculars, on their contacts with some of the Paleobalkan languages, and on the degree of their proximity to Protoromanian and on their interaction with Old Slavonic and Middle Bulgarian. The investigation is based on several kinds of sources:

Works of antique and late antique Greek and Latin historians and geographers who offer a lot of information about the Balkan toponymy up to the end of the 6 th century.

century. The Latin and Greek epigraphy from Moesia Inferior and Thrace.

Medieval sources – here the emphasis is on the Old Slavonic (of Bulgarian origin) and Middle Bulgarian works, documents and epigraphic material.

In conclusion, an attempt is made at describing the areal distribution of some of the extinct Romance vernaculars.