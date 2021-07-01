https://www.zeitschrift-fuer-balkanologie.de/index.php/zfb/issue/feedZeitschrift für Balkanologie2021-12-21T12:41:38+01:00Dr. Petra Himstedt-VaidPetra.Himstedt-Vaid@t-online.deOpen Journal Systems<p>Südosteuropa, insbesondere aber der engere Balkan, ist trotz der heute nahezu unbegrenzten Möglichkeiten der Informationsgewinnung und des Reisens eine Region, zu der in Westeuropa nur Fachkreise spezielle Kenntnisse und Qualifikationen besitzen, die der breiten Öffentlichkeit jedoch noch immer wenig oder nur oberflächlich vertraut ist. Dies gilt natürlich auch umgekehrt sowie in Bezug auf die gegenseitige Wahrnehmung der Bevölkerungen Südosteuropas. Den gegenwärtigen Entwicklungen und Ereignissen in dieser Region liegen indes längerfristige Entwicklungen zugrunde, die es in ihrer Komplexität zu kennen gilt, um ihre Genese zu verstehen. Наименование шелковицы (тутового дерева) (Morus L.) на западе Балканского полуострова
Marina Valentinovna Domosiletskaya
В статье анализируются наименования шелковицы (Morus L.) в языках, расположенных на западе Балканского полуострова: новогреческом, албанском, арумынском, истрорумынском, македонском и сербохорватском. Шелковица издавна там играла большую роль в традиционном хозяйстве, несмотря на то что на Балканах это интродуцент из Азии. Факт завоза культуры извне подтверждается и семантическими переходами – жители Адриатического региона и Балкан смешивали в процессе номинации автохтонную ежевику и завозную шелковицу: алб. man / дакийская глосса ΜΑΝΤΕΊΑ „ежевика", лат. mōrum „ежевика; шелковица" > арум. amură, макед. kapinka „ежевика" > „шелковица". По этимологическому принципу все фитонимы разделены на три труппы: 1. Исконные образования; 2. Заимствования и 3. Влияние неиндоевропейских языков. К старейшему пласту исконных слов относятся: нгр. μουριά, алб. man и korrozi, арум. (a)mură (< лат. mōrum). Славянские фитонимы для шелковицы строятся на корнях: crn-, bel-, bob-, kapin- и др. и связаны с именованиями иных растений и часто метафоричны. Рефлексом древнейшего знакомства насельников Балканского полуострова с шелковицей являются греч. συκάμινος (семитское) ( > алб. skamna) и μορέα (предположительно, осколок доиндоевропейского средиземноморского субстрата). Лексема μορέα сыграла большую роль в фитонимии региона: нгр. μούρα, μουριά > алб. mure, макед. диал. murenka, murvina, moreyka и под. Третий неиндоевропейский корень, проникший из Малой Азии во все рассматриваемые языки, – dut: алб. dudё, нгр. ντουτιά, арум. dud, макед. dud, dutka и под., серб./хорв. dud, dudinka, dudovina и под. Из поздних заимствований отмечены сильные влияния новогреческого на албанский и македонский и локальные заимствования из южнославянских языков: арум. cernice, алб. murvё, morenkё, истрорум. murguacu. Интенсивное латинско-далматинское влияние выразилось в широком распространении лексемы murva/murпa на восточном Адриатическом побережье. Вопреки общеизвестному факту обилия албанских заимствований в арумынском, здесь обнаружено лишь одно – mănaze (< алб. manёzё < man). The Ritual and Social Practices Associated with Paștele Blajinilor ("The Easter of the Kind Hearted") in Moldova: Betwixt Tradition and the Permutations of the Migration Process
Dorina Onica
Paștele Blajinilor ("The Easter of the Kind-Hearted") is a feast linked to the cult and remembrance of the ancestors who have passed into Afterlife. The ritual practices performed by the relatives at the cemetery on this day ensure not only the spiritual and symbolic dialogue with the ancestors of the family but a social link with the living relatives, too. The migration process of Moldavian citizens has caused a change in the content of ritual, in collective attitude, in forms of popular religiosity, and in adopting new ritualized behaviors. Also, our approach emphasizes how the expression of social status and the maintaining of familial ties in a globalized world is linked to using instruments of folk culture and religious practices. "Den Flammen blieb nichts vorenthalten". Fires in Sixteenth- and Seventeenth-Century Transylvania as Reflected in Contemporary Sources
Dorin Ioan Rus
The study focuses on fire prevention and firefighting as well as on the perception, interpretation and impact of urban fires and in Transylvania in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries based on chronicles and administrative documents. In order to achieve these objectives, the study will attempt to answer the following key work questions: (1) How were fires perceived and interpreted in pre-Habsburg Transylvania? (2) What type of fire-prevention and firefighting methods were adopted? and (3) What impact did these fires have on communities and on architectural approaches?
The study will focus on four major fires that occurred in four important cities in early modern Transylvania: Sibiu 1570, Bistrița 1602, Sighișoara 1676 and Brașov 1689. In addition, the study will discuss other fires that occurred in places such as Sebeș, Codlea and Prejmer, among others, due to their relevance to understanding the perception, interpretation and management of this type of disaster.
Until the establishment of Habsburg rule in Transylvania, fires – just like epidemics, floods, earthquakes and extreme temperatures – had been largely perceived as disasters that were part of everyday life. In addition, they were interpreted as divine punishments for sins and as signs that the affected town's inhabitants had to repent and return to a righteous lifestyle. They were interpreted from a religious perspective whether or not they were human- or nature-caused. Balkanphraseologie im Kontrast. Am Beispiel der Somatismen mit der Komponente KOPF im Albanischen, Bosnischen/Kroatischen/Serbischen und Mazedonischen
Milote Sadiku, Vjosa Hamiti
Im Rahmen des vorliegenden Beitrages werden die Ergebnisse einer kontrastiven Untersuchung der Phraseme mit der Komponente KOPF im Albanischen, Bosnischen/Kroatischen/Serbischen und Mazedonischen präsentiert. Diese Sprachen sind benachbart, das Albanische und Mazedonische (und ein Dialekt des Serbischen) zählen sogar zum Balkansprachbund. Es wurde zum einen die Frage diskutiert, ob es eine gemeinsame Phraseologie dieser Sprachen des Westbalkans gibt, da auf dem Balkan die kulturelle Konvergenz, als Ergebnis einer jahrhundertlangen Gegenseitigkeit zwischen unterschiedlichen Völkern, Sprachen, Kulturen und Religionen, als sehr stark gilt. Die Gemeinsamkeiten und Unterschiede zwischen diesen Sprachen sollen anhand der semantischen Leitbegriffe der Kopf-Phraseme festgestellt werden. Villages in Contemporary Kosovo: Taking Stock
Henrique Schneider
This paper explains how state- and nation-building in contemporary Kosovo happens as a pragmatic arrangement between de jure bodies of the state and de facto political agents. Using the example of villages, this paper argues that the Kosovar state needs the social capital that is maintained at the "bottom up" level. In order to harness this capital, the Kosovar state is willing to abstain from intervening at the village level and even grant villages de facto political agency – which, according to the law, they have none. However, the villages have to accept some degree of intervention and co-optation by the Kosovar state. At the very least, they have to channel some of their social capital to support and legitimize the Kosovar state. Die Frage, ob die frühen rumänischen Gedichte bereits Hinweise auf die spätere dadaistische Praxis enthalten, wird damit beantwortet, dass solche thematisch benennen, was der Dadaismus formal umsetzt: vom Willen zur Zerstörung der Leserillusion bis zur vorfilmischen Montagetechnik. Als Beispiel dafür steht das erste Züricher Simultangedicht in drei Sprachen „L’amiral cherche une maison à louer“ (1916) von Tristan Tzara, Richard Huelsenbeck und Marcel Janko (Iancu), das nicht zuletzt Vergleiche mit Saussures gleichzeitigem Schweizer <em>Kurs zur allgemeinen Sprachwissenschaft</em> ermöglicht. In den späteren Pariser Jahren (1934) wird Tzara den von Saşa Pană vorgeschlagenen Titel einer Edition seiner frühen Bukarester Texte Gedichte vor Dada mit dem Argument ablehnen, es handele sich um „ruckartige Kontinuität" und „wechselseitige Durchdringung". Hospitality, Reciprocity and Identity in the Albanian Countryside: From Practice to a National Narrative
Robert Dobra
This article is based on a field research conducted in a particular rural area situated in the mountains of Southern Albania and through both new and previous ethnographic data, it aims to interpret and explore various meanings and forms of non-commercialized hospitality from the standpoint of the local community. However, it also aims to explore certain broader implications of hospitality that pertain to identity, self-image, and their construction and preservation on a wider, national scale. The paper also aims to explore and contextualize not only the meanings of non-commercialized hospitality in Albania as it pertains to its provision to foreigners, but also the social relations of local people and communities that may perceive hospitality as an inherent part of their lives. The Police Lexicon Development History in the Albanian Language
Shemsi Haziri
It is evident that the development process of the police lexicon in the Albanian language has gone through several stages. The first stage can be found during the initiatives of establishing police activity in Pashalik of Ioannina and Pashalik of Shkodra, where the Turkish lexicon influences are noticeable, e.g., çaush (Turkish) – polic bashkiak (Albanian) "municipal policeman", kadi (Turk.) – gjyqtar (Alb.) "judge" etc. The second stage comes after the independence of Albania was declared when Italian influences can be found such as: cavalry (cavalry), Russian influences during the rule of Enver Hoxha, such as: state security, people's police etc., and finally the return of the influence of Italian and currently English. In Kosovo, due to the historical circumstances, the influences on police terminology have been mainly from the Serbian language (1970–1999) then the English language (1999–2019). So far, there is no detailed study of the police lexical terminology in the Albanian areas, and to this day there are no published dictionaries on this subject in the Albanian language. Wilfried Heller: Rumänien. Bilder aus einer verlorenen Zeit
Mircea Buza

Martin Henzelmann (ed.): Sprachwissenschaftliche Perspektiven der Bulgaristik. Standpunkte – Innovationen – Herausforderungen. Festschrift für Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Helmut Wilhelm Schaller anlässlich seines 80. Geburtstags
Ekaterina Pantcheva Dikova Zur deutsch-albanischen vergleichenden Sprachbetrachtung: Blertë Ismajli: Das deutsch-albanische Modusfeld als Übersetzungsproblem; Vjosa Hamiti: Epistemische Modalität – die Äußerungsmöglichkeiten im Deutschen und ihre Äquivalente im Albanischen
Lumnije Jusufi

David Motadel: Islam and Nazi Germany's War
Michael Knüppel

Helmut Moll (Hrsg.): Zeugen für Christus. Das deutsche Martyrologium des 20. Jahrhunderts
Anton Sterbling

In memoriam Nada Milošević Đorđević
Gabriella Schubert, Boško Suvajdžić

Stanisław Stachowski (21.10.1930–2.7.2021) – ein Nachruf
Michael Knüppel