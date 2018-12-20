Confronto tra il tempo verbale perfetto nei dialetti della regione del lago Prespa e quello nei dialetti Arbёreshё

The Prespa region is now located in the territories of Albania, Greece and Macedonia, but historically it wasn’t politically divided (Sobolev 2013: 94 –98). Comparing the fate of the forms of the perfect in the centre of the Balkan area (Prespa) and in its extreme periphery (Arbёreshё) we may notice a certain similarity in their development, but at the same time an essential difference in the rhythms of the processes of grammaticalisation. The tendency to the loss of temporal meaning-indicative and to the development of a modal meaning is presented in both idioms; however, in the dialect of Arbёreshё we see that this process is already finished, the forms of the possessive perfect no longer have the indicative meaning (for the details of the mechanism of such development see Breu 2014).

In the dialect of Prespa this process is only in its beginning. The possessive perfect tense forms are used in the function of the resultative and experiential perfect, but a gradual shift towards the modal categories can also be noted. The perfect tense is used in all the evidential and admirative contexts. (The usual way of expressing the admirative meaning in Albanian, the inverted perfect of the "qenkam" type, is almost vanished in dialect.)